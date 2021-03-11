Prithvi Shaw Fires Ton Again, First-ever To Cross 700 Runs In 1 Vijay Hazare Trophy Season

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw continues to make the most of his purple patch in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. The right-handed batsman has now smacked another century, to mark his second ton in succession and his fourth overall in this year’s edition. Playing against Karnataka in the second semifinal of the tournament, Shaw opened the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and reached his ton in just the 79th delivery of his innings.

Prithvi Shaw, who was dropped from the Indian playing XI back in December against Australia, has now marked a staggering return to form. The prodigious batting talent is currently leading Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. Apparently, captaincy seems to have worked wonders for him with the bat as he has notched up four centuries across seven matches so far in this season already.

Prithvi Shaw’s latest century came against Karnataka in the all-important semifinal clash. Remarkably, he scored an unbeaten 185 in the previous game itself to steer his side to a successful run-chase. Earlier in the tournament, Shaw scored 227* against Puducherry to bring up his maiden List A double century and in doing so, marked only the fourth occasion of a batsman scoring 200 runs or more in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy innings in history.

At the time of publishing, the Mumbai team reached 229-2 from 37 overs. Prithvi Shaw was batting at 157* alongside Shams Mulani, who was batting at 41*. Earlier, they were put into bat after Karnataka captain Ravikumar Samarth has won the toss and opted to field first.

The Prithvi Shaw stats in competitive cricket composes of some staggering numbers. The right-hander averages a staggering 50-plus in both first-class and List A cricket. He has aggregated 2,263 runs across 24 first-class matches with nine centuries and 10 half-centuries at an average of 51.43. Meanwhile, he has plundered another 2,000-plus runs in List A matches with seven tons and seven fifties. Remarkably, over 700 of his List A runs have come in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season alone.

