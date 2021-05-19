Prithvi Shaw Follows T Natarajan, Harbhajan Singh To Make Unique Business Investment

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was in stunning form in the recently called-off IPL 2021. It was a remarkable turnaround for the young opener, who was going through a lean patch during India's Test series Down Under, post which he was dropped from the Indian squad. Shaw went back to training, worked on his technique, and came out all guns blazing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 where he scored a record 827 runs in the tournament.

Prithvi Shaw makes his first investment in cryptocurrency

The right-hander carried his form in the IPL 2021 and put in a plethora of magnificent performances. While Shaw has been pretty active on the field, the youngster is now keeping himself busy with his investments off the field. Recently, Shaw made an investment in cryptocurrency which he announced on Instagram.

The Delhi Capitals opener took to Instagram and stated how cryptocurrency is now not just a buzz but an important asset. Shaw revealed how he started investing in cryptocurrency with an app called @coindcxofficial Go which is designed for the ease and safety of beginners. The cricketer urged fans to download the app and get their first crypto. Notably, Shaw joins the likes of T Natarajan and Harbhajan Singh who have recently used the app and made investments in cryptocurrency. It is interesting to note that following the recernt Pat Cummins donation for Covid-19 relief efforts in India, Brett Lee too donated but by using cryptocurrency. As a result, the 1 coin Lee donated is worth INR 41 lakh approximately.

Prithvi Shaw net worth

While there is no official figure available for the Prithvi Shaw net worth, he has established himself as a rising star at a very young age. He represents the Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy team and receives a salary for being a part of the side. The 21-year-old has also had several notable associations with brands throughout his career. Some of his endorsements include Protinex, BharatPe, Nike, Boat among others.

Prithvi Shaw IPL 2021 salary

The swashbuckling batsman was roped in by the Delhi team in 2018 and has established himself as a vital cog in their batting line-up. The Prithvi Shaw IPL 2021 salary while playing for Delhi is ₹1.20 crore. The batsman has been a part of the team for four years now and has made a total of ₹4.80 crore playing for Delhi.

Prithvi Shaw fails to make it to Indian squad for England tour

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the BCCI announced the India squad for WTC Final and England Tour. While Axar Patel got the reward for his terrific performance against England in India, players like Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were overlooked. One of the major reasons behind Shaw's ouster was his twin ducks in the solitary Test he played in Australia. Despite being in scintillating form of late, the young opener couldn't make it to the India squad for WTC Final.

