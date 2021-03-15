Prithvi Shaw Hammers 39-ball 73 After Hurting Shin Badly In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final

After an underwhelming run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Mumbai team made a thumping comeback in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The domestic giants showcased a dominant brand of cricket and opening batsman Prithvi Shaw contributed significantly during the 50-over competition to help his side clinch the championship. The talented youngster was in blistering form throughout the tournament, and he came up with a stellar performance in the all-important final against Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, in spite of coping with a severe blow on his shin during the game.

Prithvi Shaw ends Vijay Hazare Trophy with a quick-fire 39 ball-73

The 21-year-old was subject to criticism after failing to make an impact during India's tour of New Zealand and Australia, which resulted in him failing to retain his spot in the Test side for the England series. The opening batter has silenced his critics with his outstanding performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The player also had the added pressure of captaining the Mumbai team in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

It was essential for Shaw to continue his stunning form as Mumbai locked horns with an in-form Uttar Pradesh team in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. However, Shaw was forced to walk back off the field after he was hit on his left shin while fielding at slip during the 24th over of Uttar Pradesh's innings. The Mumbai captain looked in pain and was immediately carried off the field.

Mumbai had the daunting task of chasing an imposing total of 312 on the surface. But the youngster did not disappoint and took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and helped his side to get off to a flying start in the run-chase. The opener scored 73 from just 39 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and 4 sixes. Mumbai ultimately chased down the total in just the 42nd over as Aditya Tare slammed a stunning unbeaten 118 to power Mumbai to their 4th Vijay Hazare Trophy title.

Prithvi Shaw in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

The Prithvi Shaw stats in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 make up for a staggering read. He has put forward a strong case for himself for India comeback as the Prithvi Shaw stats read 827 runs with four stunning centuries, including an unbeaten double century. It was a new Prithvi Shaw in Vijay Hazare Trophy that the world got to see as he has now has become the player to score the most number of runs in a single season of the domestic tournament.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals team 2021

Delhi Capitals team 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

The Indian Summer is back ðŸ’™



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds ðŸ¤©



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? ðŸ¤”#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

