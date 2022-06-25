Prithvi Shaw Lauded By Fans For Helping Groundsmen During Ranji Final's Rain Interruption

During a rain interruption on Day 4 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final, Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw lent a helping hand to the groundsmen of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to pull the covers onto the pitch. Following the 22-year-old's humble reaction, several fans took to social media to praise the Delhi Capitals' opening batter.

Even though Mumbai find themselves in a spot of bother at the end of the fourth day of play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final, it did not stop their skipper Prithvi Shaw from showcasing a kind gesture towards the groundsmen as seen in the tweets below:

Prithvi Shaw lends a helping hand to groundsmen as rain intervenes.



The play was only temporarily interrupted as the action resumed. On the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai, Rajat Patidar's remarkable 122 and Saransh Jain's 57 powered Madhya Pradesh to seize a crucial 162-run in the first-innings lead on Saturday. Replying to Mumbai's 374, Madhya Pradesh posted a mammoth 536.

Despite batting brilliantly in their second innings and reaching 113 for two at stumps, Mumbai still trail MP by 49 runs. With just one day left in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, MP is just one step away from lifting the trophy. If the Prithvi Shaw-led side are to have any chance of mounting a comeback, they not only need to score a sizeable total to prevent MP from chasing it down, but they also need to make sure that they pick up all 10 wickets in the second innings. This is because MP has the advantage as things stand after taking the first-innings lead.

Mumbai vs MP squads

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Parth Sahani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav

