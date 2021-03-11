Prithvi Shaw Lauded By Fans For Matching THIS Impressive, All-time Virat Kohli Record

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw notched up his 10th List A century in the semifinal of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. Moreover, the cricketer also brought up his fourth ton of this year’s edition itself. Shaw scored 165 runs from just 122 balls against Karnataka and in doing so, matched a unique Vijay Hazare record held by current Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Prithvi Shaw doused Karnataka with an attacking 165 en route to notching up his fourth century of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. In doing so, the opening batsman matched a unique Vijay Hazare record, which was previously held by only two Indian cricketers, i.e. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Across Vijay Hazare history, Kohli and Padikkal were the only two batsmen to have plundered four tons in a single season.

Virat Kohli fired four centuries in the 2008-09 Vijay Hazare season. Meanwhile, his RCB teammate Devdutt Padikkal has registered four tons to his name in the ongoing edition, much like the Mumbai skipper. Several fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate Prithvi Shaw for his remarkable effort with the bat this year. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Shaw’s record-breaking innings.

@PrithviShaw to bhai domestic cricket ka king bn chuka h ... Back to back scoring gameðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ #form — shizuka ka pdhosiðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³...// Rohit Sharma stann (@madprince_5) March 11, 2021

Prithvi Shaw continues his red hot form in Vijay Hazare 2021:



105*(89)

34(38)

227*(152)

36(30)

2(5)

185*(123) in QF

165(122) in SF



754 runs from 7 matches



Looks like he has worked alot on his technique



Hope he continues the same form in IPL#VijayHazareTrophy#KARvMUM — Aditya jha (@adityajha009) March 11, 2021

Indian batsman with highest average in List A cricket:



Virat Kohli: 57.86

Prithvi Shaw: 54.80

CA Pujara: 54.20

A Mukund: 52.03

Yashpal Singh: 50.41 — Ashish Yadav (@ashishcricket24) March 11, 2021

If you wanna make a comeback,

Do it like Prithvi ShawðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/U7OGbINsqq — Devansh ShuklaâŽŠ (@_leapfrog_) March 9, 2021

Prithvi Shaw’s latest century came against Karnataka in the all-important semifinal clash. Remarkably, he scored an unbeaten 185 in the previous game itself to steer his side to a successful run-chase. Earlier in the tournament, Shaw scored 227* against Puducherry to bring up his maiden List A double century and in doing so, marked only the fourth occasion of a batsman scoring 200 runs or more in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy innings in history.

In other news, Virat Kohli is set to lead India in their upcoming five-match home T20I series against England. The first of the five matches will be played on Friday, March 12, and the entirety of the series is scheduled to be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The T20Is will be followed by a set of three ODI matches between the two nations.

