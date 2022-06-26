Prithvi Shaw Loses Temper At On-field Umpire After Being Denied An LBW Appeal; Watch

Prithvi Shaw's dream of winning the Ranji Trophy 2022 final as a captain was dashed by Madhya Pradesh who lifted the title. The youngster's Mumbai team conceded the first-innings lead and later, were unable to set up a big target on board as MP bowlers asserted their dominance in the match. The Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2022 Final match also witnessed tempers flaring with Shaw being at the centre of it.

Ranji Trophy 2022 final: Prithvi Shaw loses cool on umpire

Mumbai posted 374 runs on board in the first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a half-century in the first innings. Sarfaraz Khan scored yet another century becoming only the third player in Ranji Trophy to score over 900 runs in one season on two occasions.

Madhya Pradesh provided a strong reply with Shubham Sharma and Yash Dubey hitting centuries. Rajat Patidar too hit his second century of the season helping MP comfortably overhaul Mumbai's first-innings score.

Amid the batting exploits, Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw was involved in a heated exchange with the umpire during the 125th over of the innings when MP had reached 373/3 and was just one run behind Mumbai's total. The incident took place after pacer Mohit Awasthi's delivery struck captain Aditya Shrivastava's pads. The umpire gave the decision in favour of the batsman because the ball had hit him outside the line. However, Shaw wasn't happy with the decision and asked the umpires why it was given not out.

With no DRS available Mumbai side had no option but to proceed with the on-field call. However, Shaw seemed furious with the call. In the end, the Mumbai skipper had to be separated by the wicket-keeper and his opening partner Hardik Tamore.

Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai match highlights

Rajat Patidar's 122 and a half-century from Saransh Jain helped MP get a significant 162-run lead in their first innings. In the second innings, Mumbai batters went all guns blazing. Prithvi Shaw played his attacking game at the top by causing damage with the bat. The 22-year-old was ultimately dismissed for 44 runs. Suved Parkar did try to get the Mumbai Innings back on track, scoring a half-century. However, his innings were ended at 51 runs with Kumar Karthikeya picking up his wicket. Other Mumbai batters failed to play big innings as they were bowled out for 269 runs in their second innings. Kumar Kartikeya picked up 4 wickets in the second innings. Madhya Pradesh were set a target of 108, which they achieved for the loss of four wickets.