Prithvi Shaw Nearly Gets Injured Off Amit Mishra's Ball In The Nets, Scares Fans: WATCH

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been in exceptional form in the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The young batsman has become the lynchpin of Delhi's top-order and his form will be instrumental in determining Delhi's success in the tournament. Shaw, who has been in glorious touch, would not want any injury to hamper his IPL stint.

Prithvi Shaw's casual attitude nearly ends up injuring him ahead of game against RCB

On Monday, the DC opener almost ended up injuring himself in the nets. The video of the same was uploaded by Delhi Capitals where the DC squad is seen training for their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the video, leg-spinners Amit Mishra and Steve Smith are seen bowling in tandem in the nets.

The first ball is bowled by Steve Smith to a left-handed batsman, who appears to be Kagiso Rabada. Shaw is impressed by Smith's ball and lauds his bowling. Subsequently, as Mishra takes his run-up to bowl, Shaw starts walking beside the net. That's when Rabada smashes a short ball towards Shaw which could have injured him badly if it were not for the net that rescued him from the mishap.

Amit Mishra IPL 2021

The Amit Mishra IPL 2021 stint didn't get off to a desirable start as he went wicketless and was smashed for 27 runs in three overs in DC's opening game against Chennai Super Kings. Consequently, he was dropped for the next two games against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. However, DC drafted him into the playing XI against MI in Chennai and the bowler repaid the franchise's faith by picking up an excellent four-fer.

Mishra then played a pivotal role in DC's fourth consecutive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by registering figures of 1/31 from his four overs. The Amit Mishra IPL wickets count this season is five. The Amit Mishra IPL wickets have been grabbed by the leg-spinner at an impressive average of 16.40 and an economy rate of 7.45. Mishra will look to continue with his form and guide the Delhi-based franchise to their maiden IPL title.

SOURCE: DELHI CAPITALS INSTAGRAM