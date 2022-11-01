Prithvi Shaw Shares Cryptic Post After Team India Snub In T20Is: 'Hope You're Watching'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a total of four squads for the national team for their upcoming assignments against New Zealand and Bangladesh. While senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the T20I and ODI series against the Kiwi team, many young faces were roped into the team. However, Indian youngster Prithvi Shaw was one of the key players in recent times.

Reacting to the development, the soon-to-be 23-year-old took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cryptic message. Along with the picture of the Indian spiritual master Sai Baba, he made his disappointment very clear following Team India snub from New Zealand and Bangladesh series. “Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba,” wrote Shaw on his Instagram story.

Prithvi Shaw's recent stats in a nutshell

It is pertinent to mention that Shaw played his last international match in the India colours during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2021. Despite performing consistently in the domestic circuit, he is yet to receive a call-up to the team. In September this year, Shaw scored a knock of 77 runs off 48 balls and helped India A to chase 221 runs in the 50-over match.

Moving ahead, Shaw kicked off his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 campaign with a 55-run knock against Mizoram. He scored 29 runs against Madhya Pradesh and went on to register a 61-ball knock of 131 runs in the next game against Assam. Despite proving his mettle on various occasions, Shaw continues to be absent from the Men in Blue radar.

Internet rues over Prithvi Shaw's omission

Meanwhile, Shaw’s omission from the team also became a big talking point for cricket enthusiasts on social media. Reacting to the team news, a Twitter user mentioned the selection of Rajat Patidar, while pointing out that he has started scoring runs only in recent times. Furthermore, the fan suggested Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi and Sarfaraz were more deserving candidates than Shaw.

“Rajat Patidar just started to perform this year and got into the Indian squad. Whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan are performing far better than him for 2-3 years, they are still not in the squad. Politics???,” the fan wrote on Twitter. At the same time, there were many other interesting reactions on the same.

Rajat Patidar just started to perform this year and got into the Indian squad.

Whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan are performing far better than him for 2-3 years, they are still not in the squad.

Politics??? — YasH (@YasH_317) October 31, 2022

Prithvi Shaw constantly getting snubbed for the national team is getting weird at this point. Guy is the actual generational talent in terms of his ability and intent. Can't believe this Sehwag regen hasn't been given the run he deserves for whatever reasons. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) October 31, 2022

If Prithvi Shaw doesn't play for India, its India's loss. Not his loss ! pic.twitter.com/x59ji4Mx5d — 𝕍𝕀𝕁𝔸𝕐 (@_Rishabhvj) October 31, 2022

Still can’t believe the BCCI hasn’t considered Prithvi Shaw for the T20s.



He’s the batter who can make full use of the power play. He has been smashing runs for fun in the SMAT but still the selectors aren’t convinced.#PrithviShaw #BCCI



pic.twitter.com/feHtPmaECX — Avinash (@imavinashvk) October 31, 2022

List A

46 innings, 2410 run, Average 56, SR 125, Century 8



T20

89 innings, 2354 runs, average 26.75, SR 152



Still waiting for comeback...Performance wise he has better record in LIST A than any other youngster then why he shouldn't be playing ODIS ?

"Prithvi Shaw" pic.twitter.com/ERM8jP1OvS — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) October 31, 2022

Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma - This will most likely be white ball top 5 by 2025-26.



You don't have to worry about 1 guy anymore. An entire lineup would be gunning you down! 👍👍 https://t.co/JvZ9Xu0Ubi — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) October 24, 2022

Team India’s full squad vs New Zealand

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

Team India’s full squad vs Bangladesh

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav