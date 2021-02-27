Prithvi Shaw Silences Critics With His Own Version Of Fan-made Meme After Double Century

It seems that youngster Prithvi Shaw has finally managed to rediscover his mojo with the bat. Shaw, who had smashed a match-winning 89-ball 105 against Delhi last week continued his splendid run with the bat as he scored an impactful double-century against Puducherry in Elite, Group D match in Jaipur on Thursday.

However, what really stood out here is that after his second consecutive match-winning knock, the emerging cricketer gave a befitting reply to his critics in the form of a fan-made meme.

Prithvi Shaw gives a befitting reply to critics

It so happened that supposedly a troll had come up with a meme on the opening batsman where he is seen lazing around and after Shaw notched up his maiden List-A double century, he put his trolls on notice as he came up with his own version of a meme which involves a lot of creativity. The 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning skipper posted a fan-made meme post in one of his Instagram stories titled 'Edit karke tune image mera Meme Bana diya. Mehnat karke tere bhai ne poora Dream bana diya'.

In-form Prithvi Shaw torments Puducherry bowlers, sets a new record

The Mumbai captain converted his century into a double while batting alongside Suryakumar Yadav. The cricketer’s double hundred marks only the fourth occasion of a batsman scoring 200 runs or more in Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Opening the innings for Mumbai, captain Prithvi Shaw lost his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal after a 58-run first-wicket stand. Shaw was later joined by Aditya Tare and the two were involved in a rapid 153-run partnership, where the latter contributed with 56 runs from 64 balls. The Mumbai skipper remained unfazed at the other end as he brought up his sixth List A century and his second ton of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav himself notched up his ton. He joined Prithvi Shaw at 211-2 and launched his own boundary-laden show en route to turbo-charging the Mumbai innings. Suryakumar Yadav reached his hundred from just 50 balls.

Shaw on the other hand continued to make his bat do the talking even after breaching the three-figure mark as he brought up his double ton in no time and remained unbeaten on a 152-ball 227 at a strike rate of 149.34 including 31 boundaries and five maximums as Mumbai registered a mammoth score of 457/4 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Puducherry were never there in the contest as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 224 in the 39th over with skipper Damodaran Rohit being the only half-centurion for his side as he top-scored with 63 before being caught and bowled by Prashant Solanki.

Mumbai registered a comprehensive win by 233 runs.

