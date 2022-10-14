Indian batter Prithvi Shaw on Friday put on a fiery performance for Mumbai in their ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Assam. Shaw, who opens the batting for Dellhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, smashed 134 off 61 deliveries in the domestic T20 game to register his maiden T20 ton. Shaw's incredible knock was made up of 13 boundaries and a whopping 9 sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 219.67.

Shaw's fiery knock starts call for India selection

Shaw's spectacular knock came to an end when he was dismissed by Rajjakuddin Ahmed in the 18th over. Meanwhile, Shaw fell short of just 13 runs from registering the highest individual score in the history of the tournament. Indian batter Shreyas Iyer currently holds the record courtesy of his 147-run knock against Sikkim in 2019. Iyer scored 147 off just 55 balls, including seven boundaries and 15 sixes, which came with a strike rate of 267.27. Fans started demanded his inclusion in the India setup after a long hiatus.

@BCCI, Prithvi Shaw is already 22, stop wasting this young talent & get him in our T20I setup in the 1st series after the T20WC. No youngster is close to him in T20 format. #SMAT20 pic.twitter.com/C2cbHaFhV2 — Un-Lucky (@Luckyytweets) October 14, 2022

Today Prithvi Shaw has smashed 100 runs in 46 balls



This is enough to tell you that why was he so much upset over his exclusion from Indian cricket team

Talented players have always been ignored by BCCI



This was the story that he uploaded when he was excluded from team blue pic.twitter.com/NNwRyr9Pr0 — Rockstar MK (@RockstarMK11) October 14, 2022

Mumbai vs Assam

As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai scored 230/3 in 20 overs after being sent to bat first by Assam at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Assam will have to make 231 runs off 120 balls in order to win the Elite Group A match.

Earlier, Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 42 off 30 balls to contribute to the team's total. Aman Hakim Khan hit 15 off 7 balls, while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten at 17 off 7 balls. Riyan Parag, Roshan Alam, and Rajjakuddin Ahmed were the only wicket-takers for Assam as they picked one wicket each. Mrinmoy Dutta proved to be the most expensive bowler for the Northeastern state as he conceded 41 runs in the two overs that he bowled.

Image: Hotstar