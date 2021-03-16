Prithvi Shaw Takes Epic Dig At Critics With Strong Words After Vijay Hazare Trophy Success

India's young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw had failed to retain his place in the Test squad for the India vs England series after underwhelming runs on the tour of Australia back in January. He was subjected to a lot of criticism for his failures. However, the talented cricketer has made amends by smashing a number of records in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 21-year-old responded to his critics in an epic style after leading Mumbai to their fourth title win in the 50-over competition.

Prithvi Shaw responds to critics with a Muhammad Ali quote

The youngster had the added responsibility of captaining the side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, and he showcases exemplary composure while leading the team. The domestic giants were ruthless in the tournament, and they dominated their oppositions with consistent performances. Prithvi Shaw emerged to be one of the most prominent players for their side, and his contribution was essential in Mumbai clinching the championship.

The right-hander became the first player in history to score more than 800 runs in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. having played 8 matches in the tournament, Shaw finished with 827 runs at a phenomenal average of 165.40. The opening batter slammed four stunning centuries, including an unbeaten double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and has put forward a strong case for himself for an Indian comeback.

While Shaw was heavily criticized for his failures, the player's exploits in the domestic tournament were lauded by cricket fans. Taking to his Instagram account, the star cricketer shared a Muhammad Ali quote for his critics as he posed with the championship trophy. The quote suggested that champions are not made in the gym and it is their vision that sets them apart.

Prithvi Shaw stats in international cricket

The youngster has played five Test matches for team India so far and has 339 runs to his name in the format with one century and two half-centuries. He also has featured in three ODIs but is yet to make an impact in white-ball cricket for the national side as he could manage to score only 84 runs in three matches.

Prithvi Shaw IPL stats

Prithvi Shaw made his much-anticipated Indian Premier League debut in 2018 as he took the field for the Delhi Capitals side. He has amassed 826 runs in 38 matches at a stunning strike-rate of 139.76. He has also slammed six half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

Prithvi Shaw net worth details

While there is no official figure available for the youngster's net worth figures, but he has established himself as a rising star at a very young age. The major source of his income comprises of the compensation he receives from The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. He also gets paid handsomely by the Delhi franchise for his services in the cash-rich league.

Moreover, he represents the Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy team and receives a salary for being a part of the side. The 21-year-old has also had several notable associations with brands throughout his career. Some of his endorsements include MRF, Protinex, BharatPe, Nike, and Boat. The Prithvi Shaw IPL salary per season stands at â‚¹ 1.20 crore.

Delhi Capitals team 2021

