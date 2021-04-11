Prithvi Shaw Traces Path To Rediscovering Rhythm Post Adelaide Test Debacle As DC Rout CSK

Youngster Prithvi Shaw made a statement straight away as he scored a match-winning half-century for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings during their IPL 2021 season-opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. He scored a quickfire 38-ball 72 at a strike rate of 189.47 including nine boundaries and three maximums. After having played an impactful knock, the promising DC opener revealed how he had worked on his batting technique post the Adelaide debacle in December last year.

'It is working quite well': Prithvi Shaw

"From Australia when I was dropped I was working from there itself, coming back and across early, so I practiced before going to Vijay Hazare with Pravin Amre and worked on that. I had a good plan before going into that tournament, so it is working quite well", said Prithvi Shaw during the post-match interview.

"I don't want to think about it (on not finding a place in the Indian team) because it was a disappointing moment for me but I have to move on and if something is wrong with my batting or technique, I have to improve and I am working hard on myself", he added.

Shaw, who had led the Indian team to a record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup triumph in the 2018 edition had a forgettable outing in the Adelaide Test match against Australia that was played under lights where he had failed to trouble the scorers in the first innings and could only manage a run-a-ball four in the second. He was dismissed in a similar fashion in both the innings by new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins respectively. Since then, the Mumbai-based cricketer has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things.

Dhawan & Shaw's opening partnership leaves CSK bowlers clueless

The three-time winners CSK posted a challenging total of 188/7 after being asked to bat first riding on a brilliant 36-ball 54 from comeback man Suresh Raina that was followed by stellar middle-order contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (26*), and, Sam Curran (34*) who added 51 runs for the seventh-wicket stand.

In reply, the runners-up of the previous edition made easy work of this run chase as openers Shikhar Dhawan (85), and Prithvi Shaw (72) took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners at regular intervals, and even though Dhawan fell short of a well-deserved century, he had done his job as skipper Pant helped Delhi get past the finish line by seven wickets and eight balls to spare as DC kicked off their IPL 2021 campaign by adding the first two points under their belt.

In his first game as captain of Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant trumped MS Dhoni's side by 7-wickets marking the perfect start to DC's IPL 2021 campaign. Here's what the young captain had to say about his mentor after the win - #CSKvDC #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/WQHuQnEr5L — R.Sport (@republic_sports) April 10, 2021

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter)