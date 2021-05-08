'Prithvi Shaw Was First-choice In Australia': Aakash Chopra Flummoxed By India's WTC Squad

The BCCI on Friday announced a 20-man squad of Team India for the ICC World Test Championship final and England Tour. While Axar Patel got the reward for his terrific performance against England in India, players like Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were overlooked. Now, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has raised questions on BCCI for not adding Prithvi Shaw in the squad.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Aakash Chopra said that if he had been Prithvi Shaw he would be shocked and disappointed. Chopra also outlined that Prithvi Shaw did not get a single chance since the Adelaide Test when he got out for 0 and 2 runs respectively. "If I was Prithvi Shaw, I would be slightly surprised and disappointed. I'd actually be thinking 'you haven't given me so many opportunities. Since the Adelaide Test when I got out for 0 and 2, I have not played a single Test,'" said Aakash Chopra.

"Shubman Gill made a debut in Melbourne. Prithvi Shaw played only one game. Before that, he had a decent series in New Zealand, he made a century on his Test debut. He has been phenomenal ever since -- in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Trophy, and now in IPL," added Chopra.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that he is not saying that Shaw's IPL 2021 performance should be looked at as a factor for his inclusion in the Test squad but it is to be noted that he was the preferred choice among openers when India toured Australia. "I am not saying that you should look at IPL runs when deciding Test squad, but I am talking about a guy who was in your scheme of things three months ago. He was your first-choice opener in Australia," said Chopra.

The former cricketer also questioned KL Rahul's inclusion in the Test squad saying, "Look at the composition of your Test match openers -- I am not sure when was the last time KL Rahul played Test cricket. So, when you look at those four opening choices -- none of them is giving you a lot of confidence."

Aakash Chopra Questions Kuldeep Yadav's Snub From Team India

The commentator & analyst, while reviewing India's squad for the WTC final, remarked that the exclusion is a 'little harsh' on Kuldeep Yadav. "Personally, even Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion is a little harsh. He has not played too much cricket, so to make the formal opinion that he does not make the cut, I feel that he is a little hard done by," Chopra said during the discussion. Making an intricate observation, Chopra pointed out that all the spinners picked - Ashwin, Jadeja, Sundar, and Axar Patel - are finger spinners and highlighted that Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, is a wrist spinner.

