Prithvi Shaw's Alleged Actor-girlfriend Dances On Hindi Number, Fans Tease Cricketer

India's 21-year-old opening batsman Prithvi Shaw is often hailed as the future of Indian cricket by many cricket pundits as well as aficionados. The talented youngster showcased blistering form in the latest edition of the Vijay Hazara Trophy where he became the first-ever player to score over 800-runs in a single season of the 50-over competition. The right-hander carried the same form to the Indian Premier League as well and lit up the 14th edition of the cash-rich league with his explosive batsmanship. While he is often in the news for his exploits with the bat, fans also seem to be invested in his personal life as they wonder what's cooking between Prithvi Shaw and TV actress Prachi Singh.

Prithvi Shaw girlfriend: Prachi Singh mesmerises fans with stunning dance moves

Shaw’s alleged girlfriend Prachi Singh is a television star who made her acting debut with Udaan on ColorsTV in 2014. Prachi is popular on social media, where she regularly shares dance videos. The 25-year-old actress was once again seen grooving to a Hindi dance number in her latest Instagram post. Prachi was seen showcasing her impressive dance moves on the hit song 'Billo Rani' from the movie 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal'.

While her followers lauded her for her amazing dance performances, a certain section of fans took this opportunity to tease India's batting star, Prithvi Shaw. The rumoured relationship between Prachi Singh and Prithvi Shaw first came into the spotlight last year after the former commented on a picture shared by the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning captain on Instagram. She had also dedicated a story for the batter after he smashed 72 off 38 balls in his first match of IPL 2021.

Prithvi Shaw stats in international cricket

According to the Prithvi Shaw stats, the youngster has played five Test matches for team India so far and has 339 runs to his name in the format with one century and two half-centuries. He also has featured in three ODIs but is yet to make an impact in white-ball cricket for the national side as he could manage to score only 84 runs in three matches. When it comes to the Indian Premier League, the swashbuckling batsman has 1134 runs from 46 games.

Prithvi Shaw net worth details

While there is no official figure available for the youngster's net worth figures, but he has established himself as a rising star at a very young age. The major source of his income comprises the compensation he receives from The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. He also gets paid handsomely by the Delhi franchise for his services in the cash-rich league.

Moreover, he represents the Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy team and receives a salary for being a part of the side. The 21-year-old has also had several notable associations with brands throughout his career. Some of his endorsements include MRF, Protinex, BharatPe, Nike, and Boat. The Prithvi Shaw IPL salary per season stands at ₹ 1.20 crore.

India squad for WTC Final: Prithvi Shaw overlooked despite sensational form

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the BCCI announced the India squad for WTC Final and England Tour. While Axar Patel got the reward for his terrific performance against England in India, players like Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were overlooked. One of the major reasons behind Shaw's ouster was his twin ducks in the solitary Test he played in Australia. Despite being in scintillating form of late, the young opener couldn't make it to the India squad for WTC Final.

Disclaimer: The above Prithvi Shaw net worth and Prithvi Shaw girlfriend information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the claimed figures.

Image source: Prithvi Shaw / Prachi Singh / Instagram