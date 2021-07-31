Last Updated:

Priyanka Chaturvedi Calls Out Herschelle Gibbs Over PoK Cricket League Rant, Backs BCCI

Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at Herschelle Gibbs after he accused the BCCI of 'threatening him' to dissuade him from participating in Pakistan's KPL.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Priyanka Chaturvedi

Twitter


Deputy Leader & spokesperson of  Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi took a direct hit at South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs for his comments against The Board of Control for Cricket in India. Herschelle Gibbs accused the BCCI of threatening him in an effort to dissuade him from participating in Pakistan's inaugural 'Kashmir Premier League (KPL)', which has been planned by the neighbour nation in the illegally occupied PoK. 

Thanking the BCCI, the Rajya Sabha MP took to Twitter to call the governing body's 'agenda' a rightful one. Priyanka Chaturvedi also turned down the former South Africa opener and coach's claims that the BCCI was trying to bring its 'political agenda with Pakistan into the equation'. 

 

Why is Gibbs mad at the BCCI?

Herschelle Gibbs, who is a part of the franchise 'Overseas Warriors', put out a Tweet, accusing the BCCI of threatening him by denying him an entry in India if he participates in the league. He tweeted, 

READ | Imran Khan wants 'peace' in Afghanistan, says 'Pakistan not spokesperson of Taliban'

 

All you need to know about the Kashmir Premier League (KPL)?

The KPL is a T20 tournament that is to be played among six teams. Each team will have five Pakistan occupied Kashmiri players. They will play with Pakistan's international stars in the first edition. From the second edition onward, global stars will also join the KPL. The KPL is accredited by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The league was initially was supposed to start in May 2021 however it was later postponed to August 2021. 

READ | Pakistan makes draft law to grant provincial status to illegally occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

Take a glance at the teams and their captains

  • Overseas Warriors - Imad Wasim
  • Muzaffarabad Tigers - Mohammad Hafeez
  • Rawalakot Hawks - Shahid Afridi
  • Bagh Stallions - Shadab Khan
  • Mirpur Royals -Shoaib Malik
  • Kotli Lions- Kamran Akmal

Image credits - Twitter (Herschelle Gibbs)

READ | Imran Khan boasts 'Military does not control Pakistan'; terms it 'Indian propaganda'
READ | Pakistan: Bride wears 100 kg lehenga on wedding, netizens call it 'total waste of money'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND