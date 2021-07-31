Priyanka Chaturvedi Calls Out Herschelle Gibbs Over PoK Cricket League Rant, Backs BCCI

Deputy Leader & spokesperson of Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi took a direct hit at South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs for his comments against The Board of Control for Cricket in India. Herschelle Gibbs accused the BCCI of threatening him in an effort to dissuade him from participating in Pakistan's inaugural 'Kashmir Premier League (KPL)', which has been planned by the neighbour nation in the illegally occupied PoK.

Thanking the BCCI, the Rajya Sabha MP took to Twitter to call the governing body's 'agenda' a rightful one. Priyanka Chaturvedi also turned down the former South Africa opener and coach's claims that the BCCI was trying to bring its 'political agenda with Pakistan into the equation'.

Thank you @BCCI . It is not a political agenda but a rightful agenda, Mr Gibbs. https://t.co/6bY1nhoGkg — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 31, 2021

Why is Gibbs mad at the BCCI?

Herschelle Gibbs, who is a part of the franchise 'Overseas Warriors', put out a Tweet, accusing the BCCI of threatening him by denying him an entry in India if he participates in the league. He tweeted,

Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20 . Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous 🙄 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 31, 2021

All you need to know about the Kashmir Premier League (KPL)?

The KPL is a T20 tournament that is to be played among six teams. Each team will have five Pakistan occupied Kashmiri players. They will play with Pakistan's international stars in the first edition. From the second edition onward, global stars will also join the KPL. The KPL is accredited by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The league was initially was supposed to start in May 2021 however it was later postponed to August 2021.

Take a glance at the teams and their captains

Overseas Warriors - Imad Wasim

Muzaffarabad Tigers - Mohammad Hafeez

Rawalakot Hawks - Shahid Afridi

Bagh Stallions - Shadab Khan

Mirpur Royals -Shoaib Malik

Kotli Lions- Kamran Akmal

Image credits - Twitter (Herschelle Gibbs)