'Proposal At The Gabba': Fan Asks Girlfriend To Marry Him During First Ashes Test; Watch

When it comes to kneeling down and proposing to a girl, every guy dreams of making the proposal special by taking their partner to some of the well-known places around the world. However for sports lovers, 'stadium' is one of the best places to pop the big question during live matches. One such episode took place during the ongoing Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test at Gabba the video of which has gone viral.

Australia vs England: Cricket fan proposes to girlfriend during Ashes Test

On Day 3 of the Aus vs Eng 1st Ashes Test, the man popped the question when Australia were 8 down for 413 in Brisbane and Travis Head was still going strong. In the video, the girl looked surprised at first but didn't take long in saying Yes. Once the proposal was accepted the couple shared hugs, kisses and celebrations were witnessed on the camera as the couple officially took the next step in their relationship.

This wasn't the first time that a guy had popped up a question to his girlfriend during the live match. Back in 2017, a couple was enjoying an Australia vs England match by the Pool Deck on Day 2 in Brisbane when the guy dropped on one knee and asked the girl to marry him. Fans all around them were delighted after the guy got the yes.

Ashes Australia vs England live updates from Gabba

The third session of the 1st Ashes Test is currently underway with England now 71 runs away from saving innings defeat. After bowling out Australia for 425 runs in the 1st innings, England did have a steady start to their second innings. Australia however finally managed to get the breakthrough getting the wickets of Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns. Joe Root and Dawid Malan steadied the England innings. While Root went on to claim the record for the most runs made by an England Test cricketer, Dawid Malan provided support at another end with a fine half-century. At the time of writing, Joe Root was unbeaten on 82 runs while Dawid Malan was unbeaten on 72 runs.