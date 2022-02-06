'Proud Moment For India': Yash Dhull Lauds Teammates & Staff After Epic U-19 WC Title

On Saturday, India's U-19 team made history by winning the ICC U-19 World Cup for the record 5th time. India won the prized title by defeating England by four wickets at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. All-rounder Raj Bawa shined with the bat and ball, while vice-captain Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sandhu emerged as key players with the bat. India chased down a comparably low total of 189 runs to win the game with more than two overs to spare.

After the match, skipper Yash Dhull said it was challenging to get the playing combination right at the start of the competition, but they eventually became a family and gelled beautifully as a team. Dhull went on to laud the support staff, stating it was a "great moment" to work with them.

"Proud moment for India, that we have managed to achieve this. It was difficult at the start to get the combination right. But as time went we became a family and the team atmosphere was good. Great moment to be playing under this lot of support staff," Dhull said in his post-match interview.

Head coach Kanitkar lauds Dhull

Meanwhile, India U-19 head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar expressed satisfaction with the outcome and the manner in which the match unfolded. The game taught the team a lot, according to Kanitkar. When asked about the toss result, Kanitkar replied that they too were hoping to bat first, but that bowling first was an alternative they discussed before the game.

Kanitkar praised skipper Yash Dhull for his captaincy, lauding him for leading the team "very well". Kanitkar also praised the U-19 World Cup, calling it a "fabulous competition" for showcasing talent.

"It’s too exciting for my good, but happy with the result. I think we learned a lot from this. We were looking to bat as well. There was a little bit of moisture. (Dhull) led them very well. He has a very good head on his shoulders. I think it’s a fabulous competition, getting this stage to perform at this young age, for all teams. It's a great opportunity to showcase talent and for the academies around the world," India Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar said.

Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa provided the breakthrough after India lost the toss and were asked to bowl first. While Ravi scalped four wickets, Bawa registered his first 5-wicket haul in the tournament. Bana also contributed with the bat as he scored a crucial 35 runs towards the backend of the Indian innings. Bawa was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

Image: HrishikeshKanitkar/Twitter/PTI