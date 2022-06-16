'Proud To Be Deepening Our Association With IPL': Nita Ambani On Securing Digital Rights

After Reliance Industries Limited-backed Viacom18 secured the rights to digitally stream the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the Indian subcontinent, Nita Ambani explained how proud she was to increase their association with the cash-rich league. This latest addition follows the Mumbai Indians franchise that is already owned by RIL's 100% subsidiary, IndiaWin Sports.

Nita Ambani expresses delight to secure IPL digital rights

After securing the digital rights of the IPL, Reliance Industries Limited Director Nita Ambani said, "Sports entertain us, inspire us and bring us together. Cricket and IPL personify the best of sport and the best of India, which is why we are proud to be deepening our association with this great game and this wonderful league. Just like with everything we do, our mission is to take the joyful experience of IPL to cricket fans wherever they are - in every part of our country and around the world."

Viacom18 has not only acquired the digital rights for the IPL in the Indian sub-continent from 2023 to 2027, but they have also won the television as well as the digital rights in three out of five international territories, that include major cricketing nations. Their latest foray into securing the digital rights for a major cricketing tournament follows a number of rights they have already secured to broadcast some of the major sports in the world.

Viacom18 has the right to broadcast some of the biggest footballing events in India. The events include the FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Meanwhile, they also have the right to broadcast various badminton, tennis and basketball (NBA) events.