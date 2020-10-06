PRS Vs PRB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

Prague Spartans are all set to take on Prague Barbarians in the final match of the day in ECS T10 Prague tournament on Tuesday, October 6. The match will be played Vinor Cricket ground in Prague at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PRS vs PRB Dream11 prediction and our PRS vs PRB Dream11 team.

PRS vs PRB live: PRS vs PRB Dream11 prediction and preview

Prague Spartans have just one point from two matches so far. Following an opening day loss to Vinohrady CC in their first match, their second match against United CC was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. The Spartans will want to start Day 2 on a high by registering a win against Prague CC and carry that winning momentum against the Barbarians.

Prague Barbarians will open their campaign versus Prague CC and will look to register victory before taking on PRS. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will be looking to field their best lineup for the PRS vs PRB playing 11.

PRS vs PRB Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PRS vs PRB Dream11 team

PRS vs PRB Dream11 prediction: PRS squad for PRS vs PRB Dream11 team

Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Suhaib Wani,Suresh Kuramboyina, Shanmugham Ravi, Ashutosh Arya, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagor, Ghanshyam Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti.

PRS vs PRB Dream11 prediction: PRB squad for PRS vs PCC Dream11 team

Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Sagar Madhireddy, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Gangappa, Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian, Jafar Stooman, Uday Gali, Sahil Grover, V Krishna, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Abul Farhad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Pankaj Kumar, H Kiran Namburi, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Bilal Samad.

PRS vs PRB Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PRS vs PRB Dream11 team

Kranthi Venkataswamy

Sabawoon Davizi

Satyajit Sengupta

Divyendra Singh

PRS vs PRB Dream11 prediction: PRS vs PRB Dream11 team

PRS vs PRB Dream11 prediction

As per our PRS vs PRB match prediction, PRS will be favourites to win the match

Note: The PRS vs PRB Dream11 prediction, PRS vs PRB top picks and PRS vs PRB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PRS vs PRB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

