PRS-XI Vs BTR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Preview

The President's XI will take on the Best of the Rest in an exhibition match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 30, 2021. Here is our PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: PRS-XI vs BTR preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier league has entertained cricket fans with blockbuster T10 matches this season. The league stage of the tournament has come to an end and the competition has moved towards its business end. Apart from the Playoffs and the ultimate contest of the league, the President's XI side will lock horns with the Best of the Rest in an exhibition match on Sunday. While the contest will not have any impact on the tournament, there is a significant buzz around the upcoming encounter, considering the exciting line-ups of the two participating teams. With or added pressure of qualifying or being knocked out of the event, both the President's XI as well as the Best of the Rest are expected to go out all guns blazing in the T20 fixture.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: PRS-XI vs BTR preview

The strip at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been favourable to the bowlers so far in the tournament, and the same trend is likely to continue for the upcoming exhibition clash as well. Faster bowlers are expected to dominate the contest. Teams batting first have had an advantage at the venue in the tournament. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first considering the conditions.

As for the weather, the conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T10 cricket. According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match. However, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius during the game.

PRS-XI vs BTR live streaming details

The PRS-XI vs BTR match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Vincy premier League T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The live scores of the match will be available on FanCode as well.

PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – W Harper (VC)

Batsmen – E Lewis, J Walters, T Pope

All-Rounders – A Hooper (C), K Abraham, D Hoyte, S Williams

Bowlers – N Small, B Browne, D Delpesche

PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 prediction

According to our PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 prediction, the Best of the Rest are likely to trump the President's XI in the contest.

Note: The PRS-XI vs BTR player record and as a result, the PRS-XI vs BTR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PRS-XI vs BTR Dream11 team and PRS-XI vs BTR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: VPLT10 Instagram