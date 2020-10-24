PS W Vs BH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Preview

Perth Scorchers Women (PS W) and Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) will feature in the opening match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at North Sydney Oval, Sydney at 4:50 AM IST. The PS W vs BH W live streaming is made available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Here is a look at the PS W vs BH W match prediction and the PS W vs BH W Dream11 team.

PS W vs BH W live: PS W vs BH W Dream11 prediction and preview

The latest edition of widely popular Women's Big Bash League gets underway on Sunday. Fans are in for an exciting contest on the opening day with Perth Scorchers taking on defending champions Brisbane Heat. Both the teams had an impressive season last year, with both teams finishing in the top four.

While Perth Scorchers came second in their semi-final against Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat were crowned as the champions. The contest promises to go down to the wire as the two teams look to flag off their campaign with on a winning note.

Get set for an blockbuster to kickstart #WBBL06 🍿



It’s @JJonassen21‘s Heat taking on @sophdevine77’s Scorchers tomorrow at 10.20am local Sydney time! pic.twitter.com/87oQnI6R7A — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 24, 2020

ALSO READ | Dhoni's Chennai Trolled By Celebs As Playoff Chances Almost Over, Some Come Out In Support

PS W vs BH W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PS W vs BH W Dream11 team

PS W vs BH W playing 11 prediction: PS W squad for PS W vs BH W Dream11 prediction

Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneal Peschel, Chloe Piparo and Georgia Wyllie.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Copies Rajinikanth To Mock Chennai, Calls Saurabh Tiwary 'Samosa Pav'

PS W vs BH W playing 11 prediction: BH W squad for PS W vs BH W Dream11 prediction

Jess Jonassen (c), Nadine de Klerk, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Courtney Grace Sippel and Georgia Voll.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Lauds Sam Curran's Lone Fight, Fans Miss 'Chinna Thala' More After Debacle

PS W vs BH W dream11 prediction: Top picks for PS W vs BH W dream11 team

S. Devine

B. Mooney

A. Kerr

J. Jonassen

PS W vs BH W match prediction: PS W vs BH W dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: A. Jones

Batsmen: B. Mooney, M. Green, M. Hinkley

All-rounders: A. Kerr, J. Jonassen (vice-captain), N. Klerk, S. Divine (captain)

Bowlers: J. Barsby, N. Hancock, P. Cleary

PS W vs BH W live: PS W vs BH W match prediction

As per our PS W vs BH W match prediction, BH W will be favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's Fans Hit Back At Critics After Ruturaj Gaekwad's Flop Show Against Mumbai

Note: PS W vs BH W Dream11 prediction, PS W vs BH W top picks, and PS W vs BH W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PS W vs BH W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Brisbane Heat Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.