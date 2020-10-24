PS W Vs BH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Perth Scorchers Women (PS W) and Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) will feature in the opening match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at North Sydney Oval, Sydney at 4:50 AM IST. The PS W vs BH W live streaming is made available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Here is a look at the PS W vs BH W match prediction and the PS W vs BH W Dream11 team.
The latest edition of widely popular Women's Big Bash League gets underway on Sunday. Fans are in for an exciting contest on the opening day with Perth Scorchers taking on defending champions Brisbane Heat. Both the teams had an impressive season last year, with both teams finishing in the top four.
While Perth Scorchers came second in their semi-final against Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat were crowned as the champions. The contest promises to go down to the wire as the two teams look to flag off their campaign with on a winning note.
Get set for an blockbuster to kickstart #WBBL06 🍿— Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 24, 2020
It’s @JJonassen21‘s Heat taking on @sophdevine77’s Scorchers tomorrow at 10.20am local Sydney time! pic.twitter.com/87oQnI6R7A
Wicket-keepers: A. Jones
Batsmen: B. Mooney, M. Green, M. Hinkley
All-rounders: A. Kerr, J. Jonassen (vice-captain), N. Klerk, S. Divine (captain)
Bowlers: J. Barsby, N. Hancock, P. Cleary
As per our PS W vs BH W match prediction, BH W will be favourites to win the match.
