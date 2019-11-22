PS W Vs SS W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match News

Perth Scorchers Women take on Sydney Sixers Women in the 43rd match of the Women’s Big Bash League on Saturday. The match is set to be played at Lilac Hill in Perth. The match commences at 7:30 AM (IST).

The Big Weekend is Hobart bound, while there's also cricket to enjoy in Perth, Ballarat and Canberra!



More info: https://t.co/EcMXCrTTOH #WBBL05 pic.twitter.com/DL7L7oE6J1 — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 21, 2019

PS W vs SS W Dream11 Preview

Sydney Sixers Women would look to turn tables on their disappointing defeat against Hobart Hurricanes Women. The Sixers are 3rd in the points table, winning 6 of their 10 games so far. The Perth Scorchers are 4th in the points table, just behind the Sixers on aggregate. The Scorchers convincingly defeated the Melbourne Stars by 9 wickets.

PS W vs SS W Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

PS W vs SS W Dream11 Probable Playing XIs

SS W: Alyssa Healy, Hollie Armitage, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Maddy Darke, Lauren Smith, Sarah Aley, Dane van Niekerk, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell.

PS W: Amy Jones, Meg Lanning, Natalie Sciver, Georgia Redmayne, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Taneale Peschel, Samatha Betts, Emma King

PS W vs SS W Dream11 Picks

Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner are top picks from the Sydney Sixers Women. Marizanne Kapp and Sarah Aley have also been on top form in the tournament so far. For Perth Scorchers Women, Amy Jones and Meg Lanning are a good source of Dream11 points. Jemma Barsby and Natalie Sciver are also good Dream11 picks.

PS W vs SS W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

PS W vs SS W Dream11 Team

Keepers – Amy Jones, Alyssa Healy

– Amy Jones, Alyssa Healy Batters – Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Maddy Darke

– Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Maddy Darke All-Rounders - Natalie Sciver, Heather Graham, Elysse Perry

- Natalie Sciver, Heather Graham, Elysse Perry Bowlers – Jemma Barsby, Sarah Aley, Lauren Smith

PS W vs SS W Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers Women are likely to defeat Perth Scorchers Women

