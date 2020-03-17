PSL 2020 1st Semi-final MUL Vs PES Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st semi-final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Tuesday, March 17. The MUL vs PES live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The MUL vs PES live streaming will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

PSL 2020: MUL vs PES live streaming: MUL vs PES live telecast in India

The MUL vs PES live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. sporttiger.com will have the MUL vs PES live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live match - Pitch report

The pitch has favoured the batsmen with batting becoming relatively easier in the second innings. The average 1st innings score here iis 187 which means it is a batting paradise. In the last three matches, the team batting first have posted huge totals but the teams chasing have won on all three occasions. The team winning the toss would look to field first and chase the target.

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live: MUL vs PES live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature will deviate between 13-26 degrees Celsius while the humidity is set to fluctuate around 40%. Chances of rain are 10℅, meaning that there is less interruption in the MUL vs PES live streaming. The conditions will be overcast, which will assist the pacers.

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live: MUL vs PES live match preview

Multan Sultans finished the league stage as the table toppers with 14 points to their name. Out of the 10 matches they played, they won 6, lost 2 and 2 matches ended in no result. They have played good cricket consistently and would look to replicate their form from the league stage. Moeen Ali, Shan Masood and Khushdil Shah are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi finished the league phase at the fourth position with 9 points to their name. They won four, lost five and one game ended in no result. They haven't been consistent in the tournament as they just managed to qualify for the playoffs due to a better Net Run Rate than Quetta Gladiators who were tied with them at 9 points. Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik are the players to watch out for.

IMAGE COURTESY: MULTAN SULTANS TWITTER