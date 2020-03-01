PSL 2020 ISL Vs KAR Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

The 14th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) season will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. The ISL vs KAR live match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The ISL vs KAR live match is scheduled for March 1 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Let's take a look at ISL vs KAR live streaming details and the ISL vs KAR live telecast in India.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings live: PSL 2020 points table

ISL vs KAR live streaming details: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings live match preview

Islamabad United are currently placed third on the points table with two wins out of their four matches. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have registered just a solitary win out of three games. However, they are placed fifth on the table Islamabad United lost their last game against Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in the last over the match. Karachi Kings similarly lost their previous game to Multan Sultans by a massive 52 runs.

ISL vs KAR live streaming: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings live - Squad Updates

ISL vs KAR live streaming: Islamabad United Squad

Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Shadab Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Dale Steyn, Zafar Gohar, Hussain Talat, Philip Salt, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed.

ISL vs KAR live streaming: Karachi Kings Squad

Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Dan Lawrence, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Liam Plunkett, Awais Zia

ISL vs KAR live streaming details: ISL vs KAR live telecast in India

The match is scheduled to be played on March 1 and the ISL vs KAR live telecast in India will start at 7:30 PM IST. For ISL vs KAR live telecast in India, one can tune into DSport's channel. The ISL vs KAR live telecast in India can also be watched on DSport's official website and app. For Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings live match score, updates and highlights, check out the PSL 2020 website and its social media accounts. For ISL vs KAR live streaming, one can find it on cricketgateway.com in India.

ISL vs KAR live streaming: Weather Report

The weather conditions in Karachi suggests the possibility of rainfall during the match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 17°C.

ISL vs KAR live streaming: Pitch Report

The track at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium generally favours the batsmen. However, the pitch might help the fast bowlers due to the overcast conditions. After taking weather conditions into account, fielding first would be an ideal choice after winning the toss here due to the dew present in the atmosphere.

