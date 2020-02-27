PSL 2020 ISL Vs QUE Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

The 9th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) season will be played between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. The ISL vs QUE live match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Their ISL vs QUE live match is scheduled for February 27 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at ISL vs QUE live streaming details, te Islamabad vs Quetta live telecast in India and pitch and weather report for the ISL vs QUE live match.

PSL 2020 ISL vs QUE live streaming: Match Preview

The ongoing season of Pakistan Super League is the fifth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 domestic competition. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from February 20 till March 22. 34 matches will be played across four different venues in Pakistan in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Islamabad United are currently placed second on the PSL 2020 points table with two wins out of their three matches. Similarly, Quetta Gladiators have also registered two wins out of three matches but are placed third on the PSL 2020 points table due to an inferior net run-rate. The top four teams on the PSL 2020 points table at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

PSL 2020 ISL vs QUE live streaming: Squad Updates

PSL 2020 ISL vs QUE Live Streaming: Islamabad United Squad

Luke Ronchi (w), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Zafar Gohar, Philip Salt, Rumman Raees, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed.

PSL 2020 ISL vs QUE Live Streaming: Quetta Gladiators Squad

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk and c), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood.

PSL 2020 ISL vs QUE Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to be played on February 27 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. For Islamabad vs Quetta live telecast in India, tune into DSport's channel, official website and app. For ISL vs QUE live match score, updates and highlights, check out PSL 2020 website and its social media accounts. For ISL vs QUE live streaming, one can find it on cricketgateway.com in India.

PSL 2020 ISL vs QUE Live Streaming: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no rainfall during match time. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 19°C.

PSL 2020 ISL vs QUE Live Streaming: Pitch Report

The track at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium assists both bat and ball and an evenly-contested game is on the cards. While the batsmen will enjoy the proceedings, pacers are expected to get extra swing with the new ball. A total of 170 will be an ideal score at the venue and both teams will be looking to chase.

