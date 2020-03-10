PSL 2020 LAH Vs PES Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview, Points Table

Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Monday, March 10. The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is our LAH vs PES live streaming, LAH vs PES live telecast in India, the impact of this match on the PSL 2020 points table and much more.

PSL 2020: LAH vs PES live telecast in India and LAH vs PES live streaming

The LAH vs PES live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. sporttiger.com will have the LAH vs PES live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: LAH vs PES live streaming - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi live match - Weather report

According to Accuweather, the wind will blow at a rate of 9 to 15 km/hr while the temperature will deviate between 12 and 24 Degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain and we have a full Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi live match on the cards.

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi live match - Pitch report

The pitch has favoured the batsmen with batting becoming relatively easier in the second innings. But due to thunderstorm, pace bowlers will come into action. In the last five games, the team batting first have scored in excess of 150 and the team chasing have won on most occasions. Hence, the team winning the toss in this PSL 2020 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi live match would look to field first.

PSL 2020: Lahore vs Peshawar live match preview

Lahore Qalandars are placed at the penultimate position in the PSL 2020 points table with 6 points to their name. They have played seven matches with three wins and four losses. They won their last match against Karachi Kings by 8 wickets. A win in this game would send them to the third position.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi are placed second in the PSL 2020 points table with 9 points to their name. They have played 8 matches with four wins, three losses and one no result. They won their last game against Islamabad United by 7 runs. A win in this fixture would see them draw level with the table-toppers Multan Sultans.

IMAGE COURTESY: PSL TWITTER