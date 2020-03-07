PSL 2020 LAH Vs QUE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview, Points Table

Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Saturday, March 7. The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The LAH vs QUE live telecast in India will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here are the other LAH vs QUE live streaming details, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators live match pitch and weather report and the impact on this match on the PSL 2020 points table.

ALSO READ | DY Patil T20 Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Follows Hardik Pandya's Footsteps By Violating BCCI Rules

PSL 2020: LAH vs QUE live streaming and Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators live telecast in India

The LAH vs QUE live telecast in India will be on the DSport channel. cricketgateway.com will have the LAH vs QUE live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: LAH vs QUE live streaming - LAH vs QUE pitch report

The pitch has favoured the batsmen with batting becoming relatively easier in the second innings. But due to thunderstorm, pace bowlers will come into action. In the last five games, the team batting first have scored in excess of 150 and the team chasing have won on most occasions. Hence, the team winning the toss would like to field first in the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators live match.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Darren Sammy Calls Peshawar Zalmi 'his Baby' After Being Dropped From Playing 11

PSL 2020: LAH vs QUE live streaming - LAH vs QUE weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to fluctuate between 11 and 19 degrees Celsius while the humidity is set to deviate around 79%. There are 60℅ chances of rain with the occasional thunderstorm, which could affect the LAH vs QUE live telecast in India.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

PSL 2020: LAH vs QUE live streaming: Match Preview

Lahore Qalandars have had a miserable tournament so far as they have managed to win just one game out of the five games they have played. They are reeling at the bottom of the table with 2 points to their name. They were thrashed in their last game by Islamabad United by 71 runs. Ben Dunk and Chirs Lynn are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators who started the tournament brilliantly have lost their way. After winning three of the first four games, they have now lost three consecutive games and are placed at the fifth position in the points table with three wins and four losses. They would look to get back to winning ways as a loss in this fixture could very well end their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Jason Roy and Shane Watson are the players to watch out for.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Prize Money Reduced To Half By BCCI, Franchises Not Happy: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: QUETTA GLADIATORS TWITTER