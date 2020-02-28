PSL 2020 MUL Vs KAR Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, February 29. The PSL 2020 Multan vs Karachi live game will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. The PSL 2020 Multan vs Karachi live game will start at 3:30 PM (IST). Here are all the other MUL vs KAR live streaming and MUL vs KAR live telecast in India details.

PSL 2020: Multan vs Karachi live telecast in India and MUL vs KAR live streaming

The MUL vs KAR live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. cricketgateway.com will have the MUL vs KAR live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: Multan vs Karachi live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the wind will blow at a rate of 18 to 28 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 15 and 28 Degree Celsius. There are slight chances of rain but a full Multan vs Karachi live match is on the cards.

PSL 2020: Multan vs Karachi live match pitch report

There will be a lot of assistance to the bowlers because of the overcast conditions. The solitary game that was played here was a low scoring contest which the chasing team won easily. Hence, the team winning the toss in this PSL 2020 Multan vs Karachi live match would look to field first.

PSL 2020: Multan vs Karachi live match preview

Multan Sultans are placed at the second position in the PSL 2020 points table with four points to their name. They have played three games out of which they have won two and lost one. A win in this fixture will guide them to the top of the table. Sohail Tanvir and Rilee Rossouw are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, after winning their first game, Karachi Kings suffered a defeat against Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets. They are currently sitting on the fourth position in the points table with two points to their name. They would look to bounce back from the defeat by securing a win in this fixture. Babar Azam and Imad Wasim are the players to watch out for.

IMAGE COURTESY: KARACHI KINGS TWITTER