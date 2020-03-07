PSL 2020 PES Vs ISL Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch & Weather Report, Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United in the 20th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Saturday, March 7. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PES vs ISL live telecast in India will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | DY Patil T20 Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Follows Hardik Pandya's Footsteps By Violating BCCI Rules

PSL 2020: PES vs ISL live streaming, PES vs ISL live telecast in India and Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live score

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live telecast in India will be on the DSport channel. cricketgateway.com will have the PES vs ISL live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: PES vs ISL live streaming - Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live pitch report

There will be a lot of assistance to the bowlers because of the overcast conditions. If the weather stays pleasant, batsmen will get some help from the pitch. Fast bowlers will get a lot of purchase from the surface. The team winning the toss in this PSL 2020 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live match would look to field first as majority of the teams have won chasing at this venue.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Darren Sammy Calls Peshawar Zalmi 'his Baby' After Being Dropped From Playing 11

PSL 2020: PES vs ISL live streaming - Peshawar vs Islamabad live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 17 to 22 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 11 and 15 Degrees Celsius. There is a probability of rain and there are high chances of the Peshawar vs Islamabad live game being abandoned.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

PSL 2020: PES vs ISL live streaming - Peshawat Zalmi vs Islamabad United live match preview

Peshawar Zalmi are currently placed at the third position in the points table with 7 points to their name. Out of seven games, they have won three, lost three and one game has been abandoned due to rain. A win in this game would send them to the second position in the PSL 2020 points table. Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik are the players to watch out for.

Islamabad United are currently placed at the second position in the points table with 7 points to their name. Out of seven games, they have won three, lost three and one game has been abandoned due to rain. If they manage to win this game comprehensively they will go to the top of the PSL 2020 points table. Colin Munro and Shadab Khan are the players to watch out for.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Prize Money Reduced To Half By BCCI, Franchises Not Happy: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: ISLAMABAD UNITED TWITTER