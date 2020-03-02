PSL 2020 PES Vs KAR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) on Monday, March 2. The PES vs KAR live match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PES vs KAR live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here are the PES vs KAR live streaming, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings live telecast in India, PSL 2020 points table and other PES vs KAR live match details.

PSL 2020: PES vs KAR live streaming and Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings live telecast in India

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. cricketgateway.com will have the PES vs KAR live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: PES vs KAR live streaming - PES vs KAR pitch report

The average first innings on this ground in T20s is 174 which means it is a batting-friendly wicket. The batsmen will get the benefit from the flat track and runs will come easily. As the game progresses, spinners will come into the picture. The team winning the toss would like to bat first.

PSL 2020: PES vs KAR weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 7 to 11 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 9 and 24 degrees Celsius. The atmosphere will be pleasant for the game and there are no chances of rain.

PSL 2020: PES vs KAR live match - Preview

Peshawar Zalmi are currently placed at the third position in the points table with 5 points to their name. They have played 5 games with two wins, two losses and one game being abandoned due to rain. A win in this fixture would send them to the second position in the points table. Kamran Akmal and Tom Banton are the players to watch out for. The last time these two teams met the Zalmi fell short by 10 runs.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings haven't been consistent in the tournament so far. They have played four games with two wins and two losses. The Kings are placed at the penultimate position in the points table with 4 points to their name. Babar Azam and Imad Wasim are the players to watch out for.

