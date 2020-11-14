PSL 2020 Playoffs LAH Vs PES Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season commenced on February 20 earlier this year with a match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in Karachi. However, just before the PSL 2020 playoffs, the tournament suffered an untimely delay by eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will now lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in the Eliminator 1 of the ongoing PSL 2020 playoffs on Saturday, November 14. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and the action will commence from 8:30 PM IST onwards. Here are the LAH vs PES live streaming details, how to watch LAH vs PES live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

PSL 2020 playoffs: LAH vs PES to clash in Eliminator 1

PSL 2020 live: Teams preview ahead of LAH vs PES live streaming

During the league stage of the PSL 2020 season as conducted between February and March this year, Lahore Qalandars registered five wins out of their 10 matches. They finished at third on the points table. On the other hand, the Peshawar Zalmi line-up finished fourth on the table by winning four out of their 10 fixtures.

The winner of the upcoming LAH vs PES contest will face the winner of the upcoming Qualifier between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. The two winners will collide against each other on Sunday, November 15 in Eliminator 2 and the tournament will conclude on Tuesday, November 17 with a final at Karachi’s National Stadium.

PSL 2020 Live: LAH vs PES live streaming details

For the LAH vs PES live in India, fans can tune into the EuroSport channel at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 14. For LAH vs PES live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Pakistan Super League. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the two competing teams. Apart from LAH vs PES live in India for television, the LAH vs PES live streaming will be available on the Pakistan Super League YouTube channel.

📺 ho ya 💻 #HBLPSLV is coming to a screen near you!



HBL PSL 2020 resumes with HD production: https://t.co/q6fMEzg6yB#PhirSeTayyarHain pic.twitter.com/AlnjuAxA5C — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 13, 2020

PSL 2020 Live: Weather forecast ahead of LAH vs PES live streaming

There are no chances of rain in the upcoming PSL 2020 playoffs LAH vs PES match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to hover around 25° Celsius. Meanwhile, the humidity levels are expected to range in the mid-40s.

PSL 2020 Live: Pitch report ahead of LAH vs PES live streaming

The pitch at the Karachi’s National Stadium is known to be favourable for batsmen. Since the upcoming game is a Night contest, captain winning the toss will be looking to chase first as the dew factor is likely to kick in as the evening progresses.

