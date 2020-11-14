PSL 2020 Playoffs MUL Vs KAR Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Multan Sultans will square off with Karachi Kings in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2020 on Saturday, November 14 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The MUL vs KAR live streaming will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at the MUL vs KAR live streaming info, how to watch MUL vs KAR live in India and where to catch MUL vs KAR live scores.

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 price, salary and house on 26th birthday

PSL 2020 playoffs: MUL vs KAR preview

The PSL 2020 playoffs, which were indefinitely postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from Saturday, November 14. The Sultans ended up topping the points table after the league phase with six wins and two losses. A couple of matches ended in no result. On the other hand, the Kings finished at the second position with five, for losses and one no result.

The two teams met each other twice in the league phase where one game was abandoned while the other was won by Multan Sultans by 52 runs. Both sides are filled with some promising players and with everything to play for fans are in for an exciting contest.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir reveals ex-Dream11 IPL team Kolkata's biggest mistake of all-time

PSL 2020 live: MUL vs KAR weather report

The weather during the MUL vs KAR match will be pleasant. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Karachi is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a considerably during the finishing stages 25°C at around 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 20-44%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match at the National Stadium in Karachi.

ALSO READ | Ex-Hyderabad coach Tom Moody reveals Dream11 IPL 2020 winners Mumbai's daring 2018 move

PSL 2020 live: MUL vs KAR pitch report

The Karachi wicket will be favourable to both batsmen and bowlers. There will be swing with the new ball which is why batsmen should look to settle down before shifting gears. The average first innings score in Karachi in the last five PSL 2020 matches has been 150. Teams chasing here have won four and lost one of the last five matches. The wicket will be fresh to bat as this will be the first T20 match here since March. According to our analysis, the team winning the toss should bat first, post a big total and then defend it in this high-pressure match.

MUL vs KAR live scores and live streaming in India

For the MUL vs KAR live in India, fans can tune into the EuroSport at 3:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, November 14. For MUL vs KAR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The MUL vs KAR live streaming will be available for fans on the Pakistan Super League YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Final: LaLiga congratulates brand ambassador Rohit Sharma as Mumbai win trophy

SOURCE: PSL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.