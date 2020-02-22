PSL 2020 QUE Vs PES Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 4th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) on Saturday, February 22. The QUE vs PES live match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. The QUE vs PES live match will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

PSL 2020: QUE vs PES live telecast in India and QUE vs PES live streaming

The QUE vs PES live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. The same channel's official website and app will have the QUE vs PES live streaming. You can catch all the QUE vs PES live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: QUE vs PES live match pitch report

The first couple of games we witnessed at the National Stadium were high-scoring games. The pitch was batting-friendly and runs were scored galore. Both the times, the teams chasing could not get over the line. Bowlers are in for a tough day. The team winning the toss would like to put the runs on the board and defend the target in the QUE vs PES live match.

PSL 2020: QUE vs PES live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature will be around 30 degrees with the humidity in the 10s. There are no chances of rain and the sky is expected to stay clear throughout the game, which means a full QUE vs PES PSL 2020 match is on the cards.

PSL 2020: QUE vs PES head to head

On QUE vs PES head to head, the Gladiators have an 8-5 head to head lead over the Zalmi. The Zalmi would now look to secure a win in this fixture and get off the mark on the points table.

Quetta Gladiators won their opening game against Islamabad United by 3 wickets. Mohammad Hasnain shined for the Gladiators as he bagged four wickets for 25 runs in his quota of four overs. Azam Khan played a brilliant knock of 59 of 33 to see his team home. The Gladiators will look to carry their good form into this fixture and secure a win.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi's campaign started on a losing note as they went down to Karachi Kings by 10 runs. Their bowlers need to bowl in tight areas to restrict them to a small total. In the last game, they had a mammoth task of chasing 202 but their batsman didn't deliver as they kept losing wickets regularly.

IMAGE COURTESY: QUETTA GLADIATORS TWITTER