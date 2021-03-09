PSL 2021 Fallout: Franchises Demand PCB To Return Fees If Tournament Cannot Be Rescheduled

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) had to be stalled after just 14 matches due to the COVID-19 outbreak amongst the teams. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to make the tough call in order to ensure the safety of the players. The development comes in as a major blow for the franchises. With uncertainty looming over the competition's future, the franchises are likely to demand their submitted fees if the tournament cannot be rescheduled.

PSL latest news: Franchises unhappy with PCB's approach

According to Cricket Pakistan, the owners are reportedly not impressed with how the PCB has tackled the situation, and they are unhappy with the defensive approach taken by the board's CEO Wasim Khan in the meetings. While the PSL 2021 was marred with several controversies, the coronavirus situation proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The team owners are expected to submit a list of grievances to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and it is believed that they are going to ask the board to pay them back their fees if the competition does not take place in the future.

Moreover, they are also concerned about the status of their overseas players. As most foreign players have been paid around 70% of their total compensation, it remains to be seen if a portion of the sum is retrieved if the cricketers are not willing to participate in the rescheduled games of the tournament.

Dale Steyn IPL comment

In an exclusive interview with the same publication, Steyn mentioned that he notices an “importance on cricket” among players from the Pakistan Super League and the Sri Lanka Premier League, whereas when it comes to the IPL, one is more interested in how much money a cricketer is making. Interestingly, the ex-RCB star had also made himself unavailable for the IPL 2021 but had confirmed that he wishes to play other competitions in the world, thus denying any rumours of his retirement. Indian fans were left unimpressed with the Dale Steyn IPL comment and heavily trolled the bowler for the same. It resulted in the pacer clarifying his statement on social media and apologising for the same.

Alex Hales breakfast controversy

England batsman Alex Hales, who is a part of the Islamabad United team, took to his Instagram account to complain about the quality of the food served to him during his stay in Pakistan. The photo shared by him included two eggs and a slice of bread. However, post the PSL postponed news, he later clarified that he had received an incorrect order on that particular occasion, and commended Pakistan's food and hospitality. Here is the Alex Hales breakfast photograph -

It seems Alex Hales might not have been happy with the quality of food served to him at breakfast time during the PSL #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/qcAsaWpdBZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 4, 2021

It was one meal where the order was incorrect.. I found it funny, nothing more. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 4, 2021

