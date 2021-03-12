PSL 2021 Franchises Have Their Way, PCB To Conduct Event In Hot Summer Month Of June

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) had to be halted abruptly because of the coronavirus outbreak in the participating teams. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to undertake the decision in order to maintain the safety of the players. This development proved to be a major setback for Pakistan cricket, and it did not go down too well with the major stakeholders of the tournament. The franchises had urged the cricket board to conduct the remaining matches in April or June, and PCB has now agreed to resume the competition from June itself.

PSL latest news: PSL 2021 set to resume from June

There was a significant buzz around this year's edition of the league, considering the star-studded line-ups of the teams. However, the tournament had to be postponed after just 14 matches. The PSL postponement news made headlines across the world, and several questions were raised regarding PCB's potency to organize major tournaments. Interestingly, the last season of the PSL also had to be suspended post the league matches because of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

After an hour-long virtual meeting with all the franchises, the PCB has decided to restart the tournament somewhere in June according to ESPNcricinfo. The remaining 20 matches of the T20 tournament will take place without affecting Pakistan's international commitments. The board and the franchises were also planning to find a window in March and April, however, Pakistan's international schedule made it difficult for them to accommodate the league during this period.

The PCB was subject to criticism after the franchise-based league was suspended, and many people questioned the board for the lapse. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also ripped apart the cricket board on his YouTube channel. Moreover, he also requested Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in the matter.

The PCB is also working towards creating a new bio-bubble for the event. The board has assured that they introduced stringent protocols in order to ensure a hassle-free experience. But they were under the scanner as several there were several loopholes in their bio-bubble, which could have been the major cause of the outbreak. Considering that the summer will be at its peak in the country during the month of June, they have decided to host the matches in Karachi in place of Lahore, as the weather is milder in Karachi when compared to Lahore.

PSL postponement update

ðŸ“¢ HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8



#HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

PSL latest news: Dale Steyn IPL comment

In an exclusive interview with a Pakistani publication, Steyn mentioned that he notices an “importance on cricket” among players from the Pakistan Super League and the Sri Lanka Premier League, whereas when it comes to the IPL, one is more interested in how much money a cricketer is making. Interestingly, the ex-RCB star had also made himself unavailable for the IPL 2021 but had confirmed that he wishes to play other competitions in the world, thus denying any rumours of his retirement. Indian fans were left unimpressed with the Dale Steyn IPL comment and heavily trolled the bowler for the same. It resulted in the pacer clarifying his statement on social media and apologising for the same.

Image source: Pakistan Super League Twitter