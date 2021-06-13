PSL 2021 Islamabad Vs Lahore Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Match 20 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the previously postponed 2021 season is all set to take place between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on June 13. The upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting from 6:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s a look at the Islamabad vs Lahore pitch and weather report, Islamabad vs Lahore prediction along with the PSL 2021 Islamabad vs Lahore live stream details.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars preview

The Lahore Qalandars Qalandars have emerged to be the most dominant team so far in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League. After having played 6 matches, the side have only had to deal with a solitary loss. They are currently stationed comfortably at the top of the points table. The Fakhar Zaman-led side have had a fabulous start to the UAE leg of the tournament. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been their premier performance with the ball. The crafty bowler picked up a stunning five-wicket haul against Peshawar Zalmi to help his team register a thumping win.

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars had clashed earlier this week as well, where the Lahore side ended up victoriously after a closely fought contest. Islamabad had posted a below-par total of 143 in the contest. Lahore chased down the total with five wickets to spare. Rashid Khan contributed with both bat and ball to lead his side to a crucial win. The Islamabad side have a chance of redemption as the two sides lock horns again in PSL 2021.

Islamabad vs Lahore head to head record

The Islamabad vs Lahore head-to-head record favours the Islamabad United team. The two sides have squared off on 11 occasions in the franchise-based T20 league. The Lahore Qalandars have managed just three victories, whereas Islamabad United have seven wins to their name. However, things could change drastically considering the recent form of the teams. According to our Islamabad vs Lahore prediction, the Lahore Qalandars appear to the favourites to clinch the contest.

Islamabad vs Lahore pitch and weather report

The wicket at Abu Dhabi promises to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both batsmen as well as the bowlers. However, the batters will struggle to up the ante right from the word go. The average score batting first at the venue in T20Is is 141. The chasing teams have had a slight advantage on the strip, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first. As for the weather, the conditions in Abu Dhabi seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. Clear skies are expected throughout the fixture with no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the game as per AccuWeather.

PSL 2021 live telecast and how to watch PSL on TV in India

The PSL 2021 live telecast in India will be covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. For all the fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV in India, the upcoming matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 channel. For the PSL 2021 Islamabad vs Lahore live stream, fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates will also be available on the social media handles of the respective teams.

Note: The Islamabad vs Lahore prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis and it does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Lahore Qalandars Instagram