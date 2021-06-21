PSL 2021 Islamabad Vs Multan Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Islamabad United will take on the Multan Sultans in the 1st playoff match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 21, 2021. Here are the PSL 2021 Islamabad vs Multan live stream details, how to watch PSL on TV in India, the Islamabad vs Multan pitch and weather report and our prediction for this match.

PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans preview

Playing the first qualifier game of the PSL 2021, Islamabad United will go up against the Multan Sultans on Monday, June 21. Having finished the group stages of the tournament in 1st place with eight wins and just two losses and on a five-match winning streak, Islamabad will be the favourites to win this season of the league. Meanwhile, coming into this game in second place on the table, the Multan Sultans will hope to make it to their first-ever final. The Islamabad vs Multan head to head stands at 5-3 in favour of Islamabad, who have also won their last two encounters with Multan.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

PSL 2021 Islamabad vs Multan live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV, the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website. The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the PSL social media.

Islamabad vs Multan pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Islamabad vs Multan prediction

According to our Islamabad vs Multan prediction, Islamabad United will win this match.

Note: The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Multan Sultans Twitter