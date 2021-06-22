PSL 2021 Islamabad Vs Peshawar Live Stream Details, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Islamabad United will take on the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2nd eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 22, 2021. Here are the PSL 2021 Islamabad vs Peshawar live stream details, how to watch PSL on TV in India, the Islamabad vs Peshawar pitch and weather report and our prediction for this match.

PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi preview

Playing the final Eliminator of the PSL 2021, Islamabad United will go up against the Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday, June 22. Having finished the group stages of the tournament in 1st place with eight wins and just two losses Islamabad were the favourites to win this season of the league. However, with their 31-run loss to the Multan Sultans in the qualifier, the pressure will be on the side this match. Meanwhile, having defeated the Karachi Kings to get to this stage of the tournament, Peshawar Zalmi will be confident and hoping to get to their 4th PSL final. The Islamabad vs Peshawar head to head stands at 7-7.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif.

PSL 2021 Islamabad vs Peshawar live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV, the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the PSL social media.

Islamabad vs Peshawar pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Islamabad vs Peshawar prediction

According to our Islamabad vs Peshawar prediction, Islamabad United will win this match.

Note: The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi Twitter