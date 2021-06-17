PSL 2021 Islamabad Vs Peshawar Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 26th match of the PSL 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 17, 2021. Here are the PSL 2021 Islamabad vs Peshawar live stream details, how to watch PSL on TV in India, the Islamabad vs Peshawar pitch and weather report and our prediction for this match.

PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi preview

Two of the top teams of the Pakistan Super League 2021 - Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi - will face off in one of the final group stage matches of the series. Currently at the 1st place on the PSL 2021 table with six wins and two losses, Islamabad United have 12 points to their name and are sure to make it to the playoffs. They will come into this game on a three-match winning streak. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi are in 2nd place with 10 points and have also qualified for the playoffs. The Islamabad vs Peshawar head to head stands at 7-6 in favour of Peshawar Zalmi, with the last encounter also going their way.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

PSL 2021 Islamabad vs Peshawar live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV, the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website. The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the PSL social media.

Islamabad vs Peshawar pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Islamabad vs Peshawar prediction

According to our Islamabad vs Peshawar prediction, Islamabad United will win this match.

Note: The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

