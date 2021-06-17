PSL 2021 Karachi Vs Lahore Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (9:30 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 17, 2021. Here are the PSL 2021 Karachi vs Lahore live stream details, how to watch PSL on TV in India, the Karachi vs Lahore pitch and weather report and our prediction for this match.

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars preview

Currently at the 3rd place on the PSL 2021 table with five wins and three losses, the Lahore Qalandars have 10 points to their name and are fairly certain to make it to the playoffs. However, they will come into this game looking to turn things around after a two-match winning streak. Meanwhile, the Karachi Kings are in 5th place with six points and will have to climb over the fourth-placed Multan Sultans to qualify for the playoffs. They also have a three-match losing streak leading up to this game. The Karachi vs Lahore head to head stands at 7-5 in favour of the Kings, but the Qalandars won the last encounter between the two sides.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

PSL 2021 Karachi vs Lahore live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV, the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website. The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the PSL social media.

Karachi vs Lahore pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Karachi vs Lahore prediction

According to our Karachi vs Lahore prediction, the Lahore Qalandars will win this match.

