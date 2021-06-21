PSL 2021 Karachi Vs Peshawar Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

The Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (10:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 21, 2021. Here are the PSL 2021 Karachi vs Peshawar live stream details, how to watch PSL on TV in India, the Karachi vs Peshawar pitch and weather report and our prediction for this match.

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi preview

Playing the first eliminator game of the PSL 2021, Peshawar Zalmi will go up against the defending champions Karachi Kings on Monday, June 21. Having finished the group stages of the tournament in 3rd and 4th places respectively, both teams have had near-identical runs at the tournament so far. Both sides have won and lost 5 games each, earning 10 points each. They will both come into this game with two wins from their last five matches, putting them on an equal footing this match. The Karachi vs Peshawar head to head stands at 9-9 in favour of Peshawar, who won their last encounter with Karachi this year.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (Captain), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Sr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

PSL 2021 Karachi vs Peshawar live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV, the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website. The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the PSL social media.

Karachi vs Peshawar pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Karachi vs Peshawar prediction

According to our Karachi vs Peshawar prediction, the Karachi Kings will win this match.

