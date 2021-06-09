PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Pitch And Weather Report, Live Stream

The Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in the 15th match of the PSL 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 9, 2021. Here are the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live stream details, where to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live in India, and the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United pitch and weather report

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United preview

Playing the first game of the PSL 2021 as it resumes in the UAE after its forced hiatus, the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will go up against each other on Wednesday, June 9. Both teams were doing well before the break and will come into this game with three wins and one loss each. Having accumulated six points from four games, Islamabad United are in third place on the table with a net run rate of 0.202, while the Qalandars trail behind them in fourth place with an equal amount of points and an NRR of 0.085. The winner today will go to the top of the table.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (C), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed (replaces Joe Burns), Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (C), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live stream details

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website. The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 140-150 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 66% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United prediction

According to our Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 prediction, the Lahore Qalandars will win this match.

Note: The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

