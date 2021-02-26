PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Lahore Qalandars will take on the Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (3:00 PM PST) from the National Stadium, Karachi on February 26, 2021. Here are the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans live stream details, how to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans preview

The runners-up of the 2020 edition of the PSL, the Lahore Qalandars have had a dream start to their campaign, remaining undefeated in both their matches so far. Looking to win their first title at the tournament, the Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets and followed it up with a 9-wicket win over the Quetta Gladiators. They are now in 1st place on the table with 4 points.

In stark contrast to their run, the Multan Sultans have failed to win either of their matches so far. After finishing last season as the table-toppers but failing to qualify to the finals, the Sultans will also be hoping to go all the way this time around. However, excruciatingly close losses - each with just 6 balls remaining - to Islamabad United and Peshwar Zalmi mean that the Sultans will have to buck up in order to make it to the playoffs this year.

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans squads

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan (away on national duty now), Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal.

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr.

PSL 2021 live in India: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans live stream details

The PSL live telecast in India will be available on television on Sony Sports Network. The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. To catch the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL.

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the PSL 2021 matches that have taken place at this venue so far, we expect this match to be a high-scoring one, with scores reaching 170-180. On average, 4 wickets have fallen per innings in the 6 PSL games as of now, meaning that there is some help for the bowlers as well. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match and dry, cloudless conditions that should help the spinners a little.

