PSL 2021 Live Stream And Telecast: Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings Prediction, H2h Record

Match 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the previously postponed 2021 season is all set to take place between the Multan Sultans and the Karachi Kings on June 10. The 16th match of the Pakistan Super League is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting from 6:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s a look at the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings prediction along with the live streaming details of the match.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings preview

The Multan Sultans are having a challenging 2021 season of the PSL as the team is sitting in the 5th position of the PSL 2021 points table. The Multan Sultans have won only 1 out of their 5 matches in the league so far, scoring 2 points. On the other hand, the Karachi Kings are having a good season and the team is sitting in the 2nd position of the PSL 2021 points table. The Karachi Kings have won 3 out of their 5 matches, scoring 6 points.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings h2h record

According to the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings h2h record, both the teams have played 8 matches in the league where the Karachi Kings have won 5 times and the Multan Sultans have won 1 time. Two matches between the teams have ended in no result. The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings h2h record clearly favours the Karachi Kings team for the upcoming match.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings prediction

From the Multan Sultans teams, Mohammad Rizwan is in exceptional batting form with a brilliant batting average. He is the leading run-scorer of the league so far by scoring 297 runs from 5 matches. On the other hand, Karachi Kings opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam is likely to dominate the match. The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings prediction can see the Karachi Kings win the upcoming PSL 2021 live stream match to move ahead in the points table.

PSL 2021 live telecast and how to watch PSL live in India

The PSL 2021 live telecast in India will be covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. For all the fans wondering how to watch PSL live in India, the upcoming matches will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 channel. For the PSL 2021 live stream, fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website. The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live scores and updates will also be available on the social media handles of the respective teams.

Image Source: Karachi Kings Twitter

Note: The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings prediction is based on various statistics of the game. The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered only as a means to get informed and entertained.