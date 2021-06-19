PSL 2021 Multan Vs Islamabad Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Match 30 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the previously postponed 2021 season is all set to take place between Islamabad United and the Multan Sultans on June 19. The 30th match of the Pakistan Super League is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting from 11:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s a look at the Multan vs Islamabad prediction along with the Multan vs Islamabad pitch and weather report followed by the live streaming details of the match.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United preview

The Islamabad United team have already qualified for the Playoffs after scoring 14 points in the tournament with a net run rate of 0.945. The Islamabad United team won 4 matches in a row in Phase 2 of the PSL 2021 season and they are currently sitting in the top position of the points table. On the other hand, the Multan Sultans would want to win this upcoming match to confirm this Playoffs position.

Multan vs Islamabad head to head record

According to the Multan vs Islamabad head to head record, both the teams have played 7 matches in the league where the Islamabad United have won 4 times and the Multan Sultans have won 3 time. The last match between the 2 teams was won by Islamabad United by 3 wickets. The Multan vs Islamabad head to head record slightly favours the Islamabad United team for the upcoming match.

Multan vs Islamabad pitch and weather report

According to accuweather.com, the temperature during the Multan vs Islamabad match is expected to be in the range of 40 degree Celsius (highest) and 31 degree Celsius (lowest). There will be a 0 % cloud cover as per the weather report. The weather forecast suggests an atmosphere that will be clear, very warm and very humid.

#ISLU's 247/2 🆚 Zalmi is:



✅ The highest ever team total in the PSL

✅ The highest ever team total by any 🇵🇰 T20 Team

✅ The highest ever T20 total by any team in the UAE



A historic performance by #Sherus 🙌#UnitedWeWin #RedHotSquad🦁 #HBLPSL6 #RangJeetKaLaalHai pic.twitter.com/9Uhy9yOVtQ — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) June 18, 2021

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium will assist the batsmen and a high scoring game can be expected. Spinners will receive assistance from the pitch as the game progresses and the ball can turn a bit in the mid-innings. The team winning the toss will probably select to bat first. In the Multan vs Islamabad prediction, either of the team can win the match. However, the Multan vs Islamabad prediction will slightly favour Islamabad United due to their ongoing form in the PSL.

How to watch PSL on TV in India

The PSL 2021 live telecast in India will be covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. For all the fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV in India, the upcoming match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 channel. For the PSL 2021 Multan vs Islamabad live stream, fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website. PSL 2021 Multan vs Islamabad live stream scores and updates will also be available on the social media handles of the respective teams.

Image Source: Islamabad United Twitter

Note: The Multan vs Islamabad prediction is based on various statistics of the game. The Multan vs Islamabad prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered only as a means to get informed and entertained.