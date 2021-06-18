PSL 2021 Multan Vs Lahore Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

The Multan Sultans will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 18, 2021. Here are the PSL 2021 Multan vs Lahore live stream details, how to watch PSL on TV in India, the Multan vs Lahore pitch and weather report and our prediction for this match.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars preview

Playing their last group stage game of the PSL 2021, the Lahore Qalandars will take on the Multan Sultans on Friday, June 18. Currently at the 3rd place on the PSL 2021 table with five wins and four losses, the Lahore Qalandars have 10 points to their name. Coming into this game looking to turn things around after a three-match winning streak, the side will hope to win this match and reserve a spot in the top 4. If they lose, the Qalandars will have to hope that the Karachi Kings lose their remaining game and do not end with a net run rate better than theirs.

Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans have had a great turnaround and are at the 4th place with eight points to their name. Coming into this game on a tremendous three-match winning streak, which was preceded by two consecutive losses, the side has two games remaining and the potential to end their run as the No.2 side in the series. Just one more win will guarantee them a place in the next round. The Multan vs Lahore head to head stands at 4-4.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf.

PSL 2021 Multan vs Lahore live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV, the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website. The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the PSL social media.

Multan vs Lahore pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Multan vs Lahore prediction

According to our Multan vs Lahore prediction, the Lahore Qalandars will win this match.

Note: The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars Twitter