PSL 2021 Multan Vs Quetta Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

The Multan Sultans will take on the Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the PSL 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 16, 2021. Here are the PSL 2021 Multan vs Quetta live stream details, how to watch PSL on TV in India, the Multan vs Quetta prediction and our pitch and weather report for this match.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators preview

Two of the bottom-most teams of the Pakistan Super League 2021 - the Multan Sultans and the Quetta Gladiators - will face off in a group stage match of the series. Currently at the 4th place on the PSL 2021 table with three wins and four losses, the Multan Sultans have just six points to their name. They will come into this game on a two-match winning streak. On the other hand, the Quetta Gladiators are at the last place with just two wins from eight matches. The Multan vs Quetta head to head stands at 4-2 in favour of the Quetta Gladiators, with the last encounter also going their way.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Sr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Nasir, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Andre Russel, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Saim Ayub, Dale Steyn, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Jake Weatherald, Jack Wildermuth, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

PSL 2021 Multan vs Quetta live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV, the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website. The Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the PSL social media.

Multan vs Quetta pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 66% humidity and 0% cloud cover as per the Multan vs Quetta pitch and weather report.

Multan vs Quetta prediction

According to our Multan Multan vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 prediction, the Multan Sultans will win this match.

Note: The Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

