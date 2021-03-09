PSL 2021: Non-playing Member Tricked PCB, Left Biobubble After Testing COVID-19 Positive

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) had to be halted after the competition of just 14 matches due to the coronavirus outbreak in the participating teams. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to take the decision in order to ensure the safety of the players. The competition was marred with several controversies, and according to latest reports in Pakistan, a non-playing member was allowed to leave the bio-bubble after testing positive for the coronavirus.

PSL latest news: Was a member allowed to leave the bio-bubble after testing positive?

Organizing a tournament of such a grand stage is a mammoth task amidst the pandemic. In such circumstances, the bio-bubble becomes significantly important considering the number of overseas players flying in from different locations. While the Pakistan Cricket Board claimed that they plan to implement stringent SOPs, the latest report could highlight the incompetency of the board.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a member from one of the franchises had tested positive for the disease, but he was allowed to leave the bubble and travel to Lahore. Moreover, he had returned with a positive test on the opening day of the tournament and was put in self- isolation. In order to assess the fiasco, the PCB has named an independent fact-finding panel that will review the protocols. As per Saj Sadiq of PakPassion, that member belonged to the Multan Sultans camp, who was allegedly the team's 'Integrity Officer'. This is as per the Pakistani scribe's tweet on Monday.

PSL 2021: Dale Steyn IPL comment

In an exclusive interview with a Pakistani publication, Steyn mentioned that he notices an “importance on cricket” among players from the Pakistan Super League and the Sri Lanka Premier League, whereas when it comes to the IPL, one is more interested in how much money a cricketer is making. Interestingly, the ex-RCB star had also made himself unavailable for the IPL 2021 but had confirmed that he wishes to play other competitions in the world, thus denying any rumours of his retirement. Indian fans were left unimpressed with the Dale Steyn IPL comment and heavily trolled the bowler for the same. It resulted in the pacer clarifying his statement on social media and apologising for the same.

PSL 2021: Alex Hales breakfast controversy

England batsman Alex Hales, who is a part of the Islamabad United team, took to his Instagram account to complain about the quality of the food served to him during his stay in Pakistan. The photo shared by him included two eggs and a slice of bread. However, post the PSL postponed news, he later clarified that he had received an incorrect order on that particular occasion, and commended Pakistan's food and hospitality. Here is the Alex Hales breakfast photograph -

It seems Alex Hales might not have been happy with the quality of food served to him at breakfast time during the PSL #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/qcAsaWpdBZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 4, 2021

It was one meal where the order was incorrect.. I found it funny, nothing more. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 4, 2021

Image source: PCB Media Twitter