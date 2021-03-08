PSL 2021 NOT Insured For Pandemics By PCB, Pakistan Cricket On The Edge Over Huge Losses

The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season was postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, March 4. The decision was made after three new cricketers tested positive for the contagious coronavirus disease. The PSL postponement is now expected to result in massive financial losses for all the participating franchises due to the lack of insurance cover by the PCB.

PSL 2021 latest news: Tournament postponed

PSL 2021 latest news: PCB Director addresses lack of insurance for board

PCB Director Media Samiul Hassan Burney recently stated that the PSL 2021 insurance policy does not cover pandemics. He claimed that since the pandemic has not finished, it continues to affect sporting events across the world. Burney revealed that even though the insurance companies are not willing to cover pandemics, the PCB still has a “general insurance” for players who participated in the PSL 2021 season.

Meanwhile, the lack of pandemic insurance means that all PSL franchise will incur huge losses if the remainder of the tournament is not held. The PCB’s Media Director said that the board is hopeful for the remaining matches to get rescheduled to sometime this year.

PSL postponement: Reschedule likely to result in PSL vs IPL

There were earlier reports which indicated that the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 season might be organised in May this year. Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came up with the entire schedule for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. As per the announcement, the IPL 2021 event is set to be played between April 9 and May 30.

If the remainder of the PSL 2021 season ends up getting rescheduled to May, the PSL matches will clash with the second half of IPL 2021. In such a PSL vs IPL scenario, several cricketers like Chris Gayle, Imran Tahir, Mohammed Nabi among others who participate in both leagues will have to choose one tournament over the other.

Alex Hales breakfast controversy

England batsman Alex Hales, who played for the Islamabad United, recently took a cheeky jibe at the PCB for the food that was provided to him. He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the limited food ordered to him and wrote ‘Toast, omelette, and baked beans’ in the caption. The photo shared by him included two eggs and a slice of bread.

After facing criticism for his complains about food, Hales clarified the incident by saying that his Instagram story was misinterpreted. Downplaying all the outcry over the 'Alex Hales breakfast' story, the Englishman said that the food and hospitality in Pakistan have been top-notch and hoped that his justification clears the misinterpretation.

