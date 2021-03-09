PSL 2021 Overseas Player Slams Organisers, PCB For Many 'Security Lapses' In Biobubble

The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season was postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on March 4. The announcement was made after three cricketers tested positive for the contagious coronavirus disease. Apparently, the bio-bubble present at the PSL 2021 venues and player’s hotels were not up to the standards, as recently revealed by a certain player who participated in the tournament.

PSL latest news: PSL postponed by PCB

PSL latest news: PSL 2021 player slams PCB

While speaking with PakPassion.net, an overseas cricketer (who did not wish to be named), recently shared his experience of playing inside the bio-bubble of the PSL 2021 season. The player said that while staying at his team hotel, he often saw others “milling around in the lobby” without adhering to any social distancing protocols. The cricketer, who could be speculated to be Australia's Dan Christian, since he left the PSL 2021 just hours before the tournament was postponed, also said that even players and officials from teams were mixing with each other, which prompted him to avoid going downstairs of his hotel altogether.

The player in contention said that one “couldn’t tell” who was part of the bubble, thus making it risky for him to roam around the hotel. Despite criticizing the PCB for the bio-bubble, which was eventually breached and led to the postponement of the PSL, he praised the security provided by the board for the players. The cricketer claimed that there was an adequate security at the hotel, with personnel using back entrance and keeping the players away from any risk.

Dale Steyn IPL comment

In other news, PSL fans found themselves on cloud nine after South African speedster Dale Steyn praised the tournament over other recognisable leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL). The legendary pacer gave an interview where he compared the quality of cricket in PSL to that in the IPL. The Dale Steyn IPL comment reads “playing in IPL is less rewarding” because there is not enough “importance on cricket” there when compared to tournaments like PSL. Earlier, Steyn also opted himself out of the IPL 2021 season.

Alex Hales breakfast controversy

England batsman Alex Hales, who played for the Islamabad United, recently took a cheeky jibe at the PSL 2021 organisers for the food that was provided to him. He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the limited food ordered to him and wrote ‘Toast, omelette, and baked beans’ in the caption. The photo shared by him included two eggs and a slice of bread.

After facing criticism for his complains about food, Hales clarified the incident by saying that his Instagram story was misinterpreted. Downplaying all the outcry over the 'Alex Hales breakfast' story, the Englishman said that the food and hospitality in Pakistan have been top notch and hoped that his justification clears the misinterpretation.

It seems Alex Hales might not have been happy with the quality of food served to him at breakfast time during the PSL #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/qcAsaWpdBZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 4, 2021

It was one meal where the order was incorrect.. I found it funny, nothing more. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 4, 2021

